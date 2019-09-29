Prime Minister and opposition leaders urged to act urgently to agree national Joint Standard of Conduct before country goes to the polls AGAIN

The Jo Cox Foundation and the Committee on Standards in Public Life have written to Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and the other party leaders asking them to sign up to a Joint Standard of Conduct to help protect election candidates and agree a responsible framework for legitimate public debate.

In a letter to the leaders of all parties represented at Westminster, the Rt. Hon. Jacqui Smith, Chair of the Jo Cox Foundation, and Lord Evans, Chair of the CSPL, said: "Tackling intimidation is a cross-party issue; the abuse and intimidation we are witnessing knows no political boundaries.

"In light of the heightened events in Parliament last week, we are writing to you today as a matter of urgency to request your commitment in principle to the Joint Standard of Conduct; to undertake to uphold the Joint Standard alongside your party’s existing internal framework; and to do all in your power to facilitate the mutual agreement of the terms of the Joint Standard before the next General Election.”

Under proposals put forward jointly by the CPSL and the JCF, the Joint Standard would set out the minimum standards of behaviour expected from all political party candidates and members.

It has been developed based upon recommendations made in the CSPL’s 2017 report on intimidation in public life and a review of existing internal party codes of conduct.

The Standard will actively promote and support the Nolan Principles of Public Life – selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership – as the basis for ensuring civility in public life.

The letter adds: “You will know only too well that there is a growing recognition that intimidation experienced by those in public life poses a threat to the diversity, integrity, and vibrancy of representative democracy in the UK.

"There is overwhelming evidence that the British public reject the current toxicity of discourse and debate. We believe that your commitment to the Joint Standard will send a powerful, positive and hopeful message at a time when it is sorely needed.”