Plan unveiled for new hotel and 400 flats at former Yorkshire Evening Post site in Leeds city centre

A pre-application presentation is set to outline two separate planning applications for both residential flats and a hotel on the site just off Wellington Street.

Members of Leeds City Council’s city plans panel will be invited to comment on plans for two separate parts – one being an application for two residential blocks, and another for a hotel building on the same site.

A document produced by Leeds City Council officers suggests the first application would be for two “broadly rectangular buildings”, one of 23 storeys stepping down to 20 storeys, and another of 20 storeys stepping down to 17.

The plans are in addition to construction work already taking place on part of the former Yorkshire Post site (above).

Overall, the development could include 419 “build to rent” units. Commercial uses on the ground floor would include a gym, cafe and shops.

A second application would be for a hotel building of 16-19 storeys. It would include a maximum of 200 hotel rooms.

The Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post moved out of the former Wellington Street home back in 2013. In 2015, the council granted outline planning consent for a mixed-use development across the site.

In 2017, an application for an 18-storey building of 242 residential units was approved for a different part of the site, which is currently under construction.