Plan to make CCTV inside taxis mandatory in Leeds

Early plans to make CCTV mandatory in taxis have been welcomed by industry professionals.

It follows a meeting of Leeds City Council’s licensing committee this morning, where council members and officers said they would continue to look into the possibility of compulsory cameras in cars to help with public safety.

Taxis could one day be made to have CCTV.

Driver representatives said they had supported the plans from the beginning, adding that CCTV would ensure the safety of drivers as much as the public.

Hackney carriage association’s Michael Utting said: “It’s for the benefit of the public and our drivers. We need to make sure the industry is safe.”

Gulam Nabi, head of the Eurocabs taxi association added that the measures would ensure the safety of drivers.

During the meeting, a council officer said: “To have a policy of compulsory CCTV brings all sorts of things into question, as to whether it would be desirable.

“We need to look at the areas of benefit of passenger safety and confidence and driver confidence.

“We would be interesting in terms of safety. The law is very clear around the information commissioner about what authorities need to do when making CCTV compulsory.

“All studies highlight that they are good for confidence and passenger safety – everyone broadly agrees that it is a good measure.

“It won’t prevent the worst cases. But it is one of those things that we could develop a policy quite quickly.”

The committee agreed to set up a working group to look into the issues and feasibility around the issue. A report is expected later in the year.