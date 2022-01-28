Drivers are protesting at Leeds City Council' s Suitability and Convictions Policy, which has been in place since February 2020 and Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation (LPHDO) took strike action last Monday (January 17).

They say they have been left feeling "taken for granted" and believe they are being held to unfair standards.

Introduced in 2020, the council's Suitability and Convictions policy could see drivers lose their licences over minor offences such as suspension without follow up should a member of the public issue a complaint.

Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council's deputy leader and executive member for resources, said the council wanted to make anyone who may be impacted by the potential disruption aware of the situation.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council's deputy leader and executive member for resources, said: "We have been made aware of proposed strike action this Saturday 29 January by taxi and private hire drivers and would like to make anyone who may be impacted by the potential disruption aware of the situation.

“The proposed strike action is from 10pm this Saturday night until 6am the following morning. It is not clear how many taxi and private hire drivers will participate in the strike action. The council recognises everyone’s right to take strike action but it is sensible for us to ensure people are aware to help minimise any potential disruption to people’s travel arrangements.

“If you are out or working this Saturday night and would normally rely on taxi or private hire transport to get home please ensure you consider alternative travel arrangements after 10pm.

“We have asked the taxi and private hire trade organisations to reconsider their planned action, and continue their dialogue with us over the proposed accumulation of minor motoring convictions criterion of the suitability policy in order to achieve a positive outcome for all parties.”