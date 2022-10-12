The national protest on Saturday, October 29 is being led by campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed and will see mothers and families marching through 11 regions to call for urgent government reforms.

The ‘March of The Mummies’ protest is Halloween-themed to demonstrate the “frightening lack of consideration” mothers have been granted by the Government in areas such as childcare, maternity leave and in the workplace.

The protest in Leeds will see speeches from West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, author Vicki Broadbent, Deputy Leader of the UK Women’s Equality Party, DR Hannah Barham-Brown among others.

Thousands of mothers are set to take to the streets in protest of Government policy

Pregnant Then Screwed is demanding reform on three key issues:

Increased funding for the childcare sector to enable affordable, high quality childcare for all children Ring-fenced maternity and paternity leave All jobs to be flexible by default

Joeli Brearley, founder and CEO of Pregnant Then Screwed, said: "Mothers from all over the UK have come together because enough is enough.

"We want urgent progress on women’s rights. It’s the 21st Century, yet 54,000 mothers are being pushed out of the workforce every year for simply daring to procreate.

Marches are set to be held in Leeds and around the UK on October 29

"We have the second most expensive childcare in the OECD, the third worst ranking maternity benefit and the worst ranking paternity benefit in Europe.

"Data from the ONS shows that women of childbearing age are dropping like flies from the workforce. The childcare sector is in a mess; thousands of nurseries have collapsed this year alone. We have had enough."

Representatives from Pregnant Then Screwed say that data shows mothers are facing extortionate childcare costs, poor financial support and a lack of good quality part time and flexible work.

Ms Brearley said: "We’ve got women terminating pregnancies, thousands more deciding not to have children, or not to have more children, women falling out of the workforce in droves; and children being pushed into poverty.

"And for what? All because of an unaffordable, inaccessible, dysfunctional childcare sector that has been neglected by this Government, a number of broken promises about making flexible working the default, and a parental leave system that simply isn’t working.

"Inaction by this Government on these core issues ultimately makes us all poorer; if parents are unable to financially contribute to the economy then we miss out on skills and income, whilst dishing out benefits to keep families from destitution.

"It makes no sense.”

Sally Haslewood, founder & MD of online parenting website Mumbler said: "As a business founder, employer & mum of two I am constantly surprised that so many employers haven't yet opened their eyes to the huge pool of talent that is being lost through a lack of flexible working opportunities & affordable childcare options.”

Other demonstrations will take place in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Norwich, Belfast and Exeter.