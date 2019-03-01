Nigel Farage to lead 'March to Leave' protest through West Yorkshire this month

Leave means Leave campaigner Nigel Farage will march from Sunderland to London this month.

The former UKIP leader. who campaigned heavily for the Leave campaign in 2016, announced yesterday he was leading a march from Sunderland to London between March 16 and 29 in protest of Parliament's "betrayal" over the EU referendum result.

The march will pass through Wetherby on March 19 and continue on to Pontefract the following day.

To take part in the march the public can either pay £50 to become a 'core marcher' or join the campaign as a 'cheerleader.

According to a post on the March to Leave website, core marchers "will have the opportunity to march for at least one of the days."

The £50 charge to join the march covers an official March to Leave kit, including a waterproof coat, beanie hat, gloves, water bottle, t-shirt, wristband and high visibility blue jacket.

The website post added: "If you are marching for two days or more we will provide accommodation, breakfast and dinner free of charge.

"Fully paid travel once you arrive on the march. This includes transfers to and from the accommodation to both the start and finish points."

The website does not make clear what the march "cheerleaders" will be doing, merely stating that "further details of how to be a cheerleader" will be released further to the time.