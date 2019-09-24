Next stage of £147M East Leeds orbital road plans set for green light

The next phase of one of Leeds’s biggest road building project in a generation is set to go before regional decision-makers next week.



Members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) investment committee will meet next week to rule on whether to pump £64 million into the planned four-mile dual carriageway between Red Hall and Thorpe Park.

Artist impression of the orbital (Credit: Leeds City Council)

The road is expected to cost a total of £147 million, of which WYCA will contribute £90 million, with construction expected to start before the end of the year.

A report, set to go before committee members states: “[This is] a new seven kilometre dual carriageway that will stretch from the outer ring road at Red Hall round the east side of Leeds to Thorpe Park (A612/A61), joining up with the Manston Lane Link Road.”

It added the plans were to make this a 50mph route with pedestrian and cycle infrastructure. Construction is expected to commence December 2019.

The report added: “As a result of the scheme, it is expected to reduce congestion levels on the outer ring road, enabling opportunity to make active travel enhancements to the A6120.

“The scheme supports inclusive growth of a better quality of life with improved transport connectivity to communities and employment, an enhanced urban environment with improved public realm (including a major new housing development), and improved health through reduction in congestion levels and enhanced active travel provision. Environmental benefits include the provision of a green corridor for pedestrians.”

Phase one of the work, which comprises improvements to the outer ring road junctions running along the A6120/A61, is already under construction and expected to be finished by November 2019.

Phase two involves building the 4.6-mile dual carriageway itself. This will link the A6120 to the M1 at Thorpe Park from Redhall to Manston Lane as part of the East Leeds Extension (ELE) programme.

The 200-acre ELE area has been allocated for development including 5,000 new homes over the next 10 years, 13,000 jobs and training opportunities, and ‘a significantly expanded business and leisure destination’ at Thorpe Park.