The £9m college was approved by councillors at a meeting of Leeds City Council's South and West Plans Panel on Thursday (May 11). It will be built in Kent Road, Pudsey, on a field next to Crawshaw Academy.

Luminate Education Group, which is behind the plans, said that the facility was “much needed”. But others raised concerns, including that public transport in the market town might not be good enough to bring hundreds of new pupils to the college.

Conservative Coun Dawn Seary, who represents the Pudsey ward, tried to dissuade members from giving the go-ahead to build the school. She said: "I feel the site is wholly unsuitable for the proposals and while I appreciate the opportunities and investment for Pudsey, the site appears to be made to fit rather than being bespoke. The infrastructure just isn't there to support 400 extra pupils coming into Pudsey from surrounding areas."

The new sixth form will be built off Kent Road. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

She added: "The only option for travelling into Pudsey is via Pudsey bus station, from where the pupils will be expected to walk to Kent Road which would take at least 15 minutes."

But Labour Coun James McKenna argued that the walk was not relevant. He said: "It seems to me that students enjoy the walk with their mates after school as part of a cultural end to an educational day."

The 20 car parking spaces that are included in the plans are also "not adequate", according to Coun Seary, as it is expected that some of the students will drive to the college.

Conservative Coun Dan Cohen, who later voted against the plans, had similar concerns. He said: “Somewhere between five and 10% of the students will drive themselves to school, which would bring quite a lot of additional cars into the area."

However, Labour Coun Julie Heselwood said: "We know that we need a sixth form college on that side of the city to widen the provision that is offered to our children."

There were also concerns about the field on which the college will be built. Sport England, which objected, was unhappy that the college would be built across a sports pitch. But in its application, Luminate Education Group said that a “surplus” of playing pitches in Pudsey meant that existing pitches to the north of Crawshaw Academy “are more than adequate”.

Speaking on behalf of the group, vice principal David Warren said: "Given the expected demographic growth of further education in Leeds and the fact that some schools have closed their over 16 provision, a high quality education provision is much needed in Pudsey."

Planning consultant for the college Joanna Gabrilatsou insisted that there is "significant capacity" on Pudsey buses to accommodate students travelling in, but explained that the college would monitor the services and £25,000 would be invested if there is a detrimental impact on the existing infrastructure.