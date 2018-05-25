New Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Graham Latty is handed the chains

The new Lord Mayor of Leeds has been handed the chains for his year in office.

Coun Graham Latty has taken over the role from Coun Jane Dowson, becoming the city's 125th Lord Mayor.

He has chosen to raise money for St Gemma's Hospice, which provides care to patients living with incurable illnesses across Leeds.

Coun Latty was handed the chains at the Annual General Meeting of Leeds City Council, yesterday.

He will be accompanied on his engagements by Lady Mayoress Coun Pat Latty.

Coun Graham Latty has worked as a councillor for the past 18 years and during his political career has also been Deputy Conservative Group Whip and Chief Opposition Whip.

He said: “It is a real honour to be elected as the new Lord Mayor of Leeds. Both I and the Lady Mayoress are looking forward to our engagements starting and meeting with some fantastic people and organisations from across Leeds.

“The charity we have decided to support during my term in office is St Gemma’s Hospice, and we will try our very best to increase their profile across the city as well as raise as much funding as possible to help with all the brilliant work they do.”

Kerry Jackson, chief executive of St Gemma’s Hospice, added: "The hospice is delighted to be chosen as the Lord Mayor’s charity, especially as 2018 marks 40 years since St Gemma’s began providing outstanding care to terminally ill patients across Leeds, as well as support for their loved ones."