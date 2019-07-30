Meanwood bar Terminus Tap Room wants permission to open until 2.30am

A bar in Meanwood wanting permission to open until the early hours of the morning set to lock horns with Leeds City Council.

The Terminus Tap Room off Stonegate Road wants permission to serve alcohol until 2am – and to stay open until 2.30am – seven days a week, but the council’s planning department says this goes beyond the planning permission the bar has.

The Terminus, Meanwood.

But the bar, which currently has a licence to remain open until 12.30am on Monday to Saturday evenings and until 10.30pm on Sundays, has received a number of letters of support from patrons and well-wishers.

The application to extend the opening hours of the bar states: “We intend to increase our trading hours and provide a wider variety of entertainment. This will better allow us to grow and develop the business in relation the needs of the community and customers attending the premises.”

In addition to the 2.30am finish time, the bar also seeks permission to show films until 2am, for “the enjoyment of our customers at regular ‘movie nights’.”

It also seeks permission until 1am for “occasional live music performances”.

However, an objection letter from the authority’s planning services claims the hours sought do not match the permission given to them on the original planning document – which is decided separately to licensing.

It states: “The premises were granted planning permission for the change of use from a vacant building to a mixed use nano-brewery and bar in February 2018 subject to a number of conditions restricting the hours of use of the premises.

“The proposed hours set out in your licence application exceed those allowed by the planning permission. Planning services objects to the granting of a premises licence in the terms as applied for due to noise and disturbance being caused to nearby residential occupiers.

“It is considered that the opening hours applied for at these premises would conflict with the licensing objective of preventing public nuisance.”

It added that a separate planning application to extend the hours had been received, but was still under consideration, and that objections had already been received.

However, the bar’s proposal has attracted a number of letters of support.

One, described as a “neighbour response”, stated: “Terminus has been an asset to the community. It is a lovely place to socialise, makes space for local artists to display their work and gets involved in local community events.

“Additionally they’ve made a derelict building vibrant, safe and welcoming place. What more could you ask for?”

Another, described as an “out of locality contributor” added: “They have a strong sense of social and community value, sourcing their produce from local and sustainable suppliers.

“Their ethos permeates into their being as a neighbour, making them sensitive and accommodating of those around them.”

The application will be heard by Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, August 6.