MasterChef runner-up Matt Healy's Oakwood cafe Gron applies to council to change opening times

A cafe in Oakwood owned by one of Leeds’s most famous chefs wants to extend its opening hours.

Gron Kafe, a Scandinavian-style vegan cafe/restaurant in Roundhay Road, is the one of the ventures from Matt Healy, who came runner up in BBC’s MasterChef: the Professionals.

And an application has been put into Leeds City Council asking for permission to open until 10pm. It also requests a change to the wording of its licence around drinks promotions.

According to an application received by Leeds City Council, the cafe wishes to open from Monday-Sunday from 8am-10pm.

It also requests the licensing department removes the words: “Irresponsible drinks promotions will not be run at any cost nor will servings of alcoholic shots or any drink containing more than 50ml of alcohol in one serving” from its licensing agreement for the cafe.

The news comes as Matt Healy’s restaurant The Foundry was named best city centre restaurant at the recent Oliver Awards.

The restaurant also won newcomer of the year at the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards, and was named Britain’s Best Roast Dinner.

Consultation on the planned changes runs until June 3. Anyone wishing to have their say on the application should email Leeds City Council’s licensing department at entertainment.licensing@leeds.gov.uk.