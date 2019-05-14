Lottery cash boost to help secure future of Temple Newsam estate

A NEW project designed to help secure the future of the historic Temple Newsam estate for future generations has been awarded a National Lottery cash boost.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded a £90,000 grant to help bring different teams working on the estate together and give communities new opportunities to participate in shaping its future.

The funding will also allow the estate to create more chances to volunteer at Temple Newsam, giving local people a way to help others learn about the site and play an active role in bringing its history to life.

In the longer term, it is hoped the work will then put the estate in a stronger position to apply for further grants and help secure the important heritage asset for years to come.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to get this important project underway thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“Temple Newsam has been one of the cornerstones of Leeds’s history for centuries and we’re always keen to help our visitors and communities learn more about the estate’s remarkable heritage and the stories behind it.

“This funding will allow us to look at how we reach out to visitors in new and exciting ways and help us put the plans in place to apply future funding and preserve the house and park for the next generation of visitors.”

Described as 'The Hampton Court of the north', Temple Newsam House was built more than five centuries ago and is the former home to flamboyant aristocrats and their families including Lord Darnley, the ill-fated husband of Mary Queen of Scots.

The house is surrounded by one of the few Capability Brown landscapes in public ownership, the beautiful formal gardens and the much loved lakeside walk.

The estate also boasts Home Farm which is one of the largest working rare breeds farm in Europe.