Long-delayed east Leeds link road could open on FRIDAY, councillors told

A road scheme delayed by more than six months could finally open tomorrow, a council meeting heard.



The Manston Lane Link Road (MLLR), which forms part of the East Leeds Orbital Road, had been expected to be completed alongside the Thorpe Park Shopping Centre back in October.

A picture of recent works on the link road included in a council report.

But issues such as bad weather over the Autumn and the discovery of old coal mines have led to delays.

However, a Leeds City Council plans panel meeting today heard from developers that the road was now finished, and could be open to traffic as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Following the meeting, chair of the panel Coun James McKenna confirmed that the road would open, subject to highways inspections regarding the safety of pedestrians.

He added: “There were mixed feelings on the panel,” he added. “It has been going on since October, but it feels like forever.

“We are delighted that we are hopefully near the end of this.”

Fellow panel member Coun Peter Gruen said: “We have been pressing for this road to finally open for a long time.

“Every month, we have asked the developer to come back and explain the delays, but we now finally have a date of tomorrow.

“This is a very important piece of infrastructure and road, but more importantly, it would take traffic out of Cross Gates.

“We successfully opposed further housebuilding [in the area] until the link road had opened. It will now unlock further house building.

“But most of all, after months of impatiently waiting, we can now report that the road will open – this is something that a lot of people in Cross Gates have been waiting for.

“It’s worth celebrating that it’s finally opening – albeit late – we have been working for years to get this.”