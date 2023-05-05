Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Local elections Leeds 2023: Best pictures as Leeds City Council election results pour in

The counting of votes at Leeds First Direct Arena got underway today (May 5) after residents turned out to vote in the local elections.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 5th May 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:43 BST

There are 33 seats up for grabs at Leeds City Council, with contests in some of the city’s wards expected to be closely-run. The results will be announced as the counting continues throughout the day.

The Yorkshire Evening Post was at the scene as many waited with bated breath and here are some of the best pictures from the arena -

Here are the best pictures from the count as Leeds City Council election results pour in

1. Leeds City Council election count

Here are the best pictures from the count as Leeds City Council election results pour in Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The city's First Direct Arena was taken over by an army of volunteers counting votes for hopeful candidates

2. Leeds City Council election count

The city's First Direct Arena was taken over by an army of volunteers counting votes for hopeful candidates Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Newly-elected Labour Couns Adrian McCluskey and Andy Parnham celebrate taking the Farnley and Wortley and the Armley wards off the Green Party

3. Leeds City Council election count

Newly-elected Labour Couns Adrian McCluskey and Andy Parnham celebrate taking the Farnley and Wortley and the Armley wards off the Green Party Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The Conservatives had their first victory of the day as Coun Trish Smith held onto her Pudsey seat with 3,050 votes

4. Leeds City Council election count

The Conservatives had their first victory of the day as Coun Trish Smith held onto her Pudsey seat with 3,050 votes Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
