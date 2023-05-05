The counting of votes at Leeds First Direct Arena got underway today (May 5) after residents turned out to vote in the local elections.
There are 33 seats up for grabs at Leeds City Council, with contests in some of the city’s wards expected to be closely-run. The results will be announced as the counting continues throughout the day.
The Yorkshire Evening Post was at the scene as many waited with bated breath and here are some of the best pictures from the arena -
Here are the best pictures from the count as Leeds City Council election results pour in Photo: Steve Riding
The city's First Direct Arena was taken over by an army of volunteers counting votes for hopeful candidates Photo: Steve Riding
Newly-elected Labour Couns Adrian McCluskey and Andy Parnham celebrate taking the Farnley and Wortley and the Armley wards off the Green Party Photo: Steve Riding
The Conservatives had their first victory of the day as Coun Trish Smith held onto her Pudsey seat with 3,050 votes Photo: Steve Riding