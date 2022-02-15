The plans for Leeds Bradford Airport have been the source of intense debate, with supporters saying it will provide a valuable boost the local economy and opponents pointing to the environmental cost of more people flying from there in the future.

In March 2021, Leeds City Council gave approval to the £150m scheme that would see the existing terminal demolished and replaced - but campaigners, as well as both Labour and Tory MPs, supported calls for a public inquiry.

The Government announced last month that a public inquiry will be held into the application.

Here’s how campaigners reacted to the news:

And what the airport had to say: