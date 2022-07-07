Support for Johnson within the Conversative Party has collapsed in the past 48 hours, with members at both parliamentary and local authority level calling for him to go.

Andrew Carter, leader of Leeds City Council’s Conservative Group had said yesterday that it was time for “the Conservative Party and the country to move on” from Mr Johnson, adding “we can’t go on like this”.

Elmet and Rothwell MP Alec Shelbrooke had earlier said: “It is now clear to me that the Prime Minister's leadership of the Conservative Party can go on no longer as it is causing a distraction from the serious international issues we face as a country.”

And Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough MP Stuart Andrew stepped down from his role as housing minister yesterday. He said he had allowed his endeavour for loyalty and unity to override his judgement, but the Conservative Party and country deserve better.