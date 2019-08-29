Live updates as Leeds Council meets to decide on 14-storey hotel and 800 homes plan

Construction will take place in Leeds if plans go ahead (file photo)
Construction will take place in Leeds if plans go ahead (file photo)
0
Have your say

Plans on whether or not 800 homes can be built on land near Wetherby Racecourse are set to be decided this afternoon.

Keep following for update below as we get them.