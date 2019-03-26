LIVE updates as council consider 5am temporary licence for Juicy Gossip takeaway after police reports of assaults and alleged rape

Juicy Gossip on Lower Briggate wants to open until 5am. Juicy Gossip in Lower Briggate (Photo: Mtaylor848)
Juicy Gossip on Lower Briggate wants to open until 5am. Juicy Gossip in Lower Briggate (Photo: Mtaylor848)
0
Have your say

Leeds City Council's licensing sub-committee is meeting this morning to discuss applications from Juicy Gossip takeaway and the former Pintura restaurant.

Please refresh for updates.

Pintura at Trinity in Leeds is hoping to open until 2.30am

Pintura at Trinity in Leeds is hoping to open until 2.30am