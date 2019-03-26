LIVE updates as council consider 5am temporary licence for Juicy Gossip takeaway after police reports of assaults and alleged rape Juicy Gossip on Lower Briggate wants to open until 5am. Juicy Gossip in Lower Briggate (Photo: Mtaylor848) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds City Council's licensing sub-committee is meeting this morning to discuss applications from Juicy Gossip takeaway and the former Pintura restaurant. Please refresh for updates. Pintura at Trinity in Leeds is hoping to open until 2.30am Elderly of Leeds struggling to adapt to online bus support