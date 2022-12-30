It follows years of campaigning by enthusiasts who want to save the TV Harrison Sports ground from development, as it was once home to Leeds City Boys and where some of the stars of the past cut their teeth as youngsters.

Plans to replace the site, officially disused since 2004, with 61 council homes has been met with anger from locals, who want to preserve the pitch for future generations of young footballers.

And it now appears Angus Kinnear, who is also chair of the Leeds United Foundation, wants the site to be brought back into use as a community asset, with changing spaces and areas for “community meetings”.

Kinnear, left, has thrown his weight behind the campaign, according to Michael Meadowcroft.

A release sent by campaigner and former MP Michael Meadowcroft quoted Mr Kinnear as saying: “We believe the TV Harrison Sports Ground is an ideal venue for the expansion of the Foundation’s programme, not least due to its proximity to our Elland Road base but also because it has already has a playable football pitch in addition to a rich historical connection with the Club and the development of many of our players.

“Our vision would be to supplement the existing site with new facilities including (based on consultation with the local community) all-weather small-sided pitches and a building with changing facilities and space for community meetings and educational delivery. We are working in close collaboration with the T V Harrison Sports Ground Association which is fully in support of our vision.”

The TV Harrison Sports Ground has been officially disused for nearly two decades, and is currently subject to a planning application by Leeds City Council to build dozens of social houses.

But campaigners warned the site, formerly home of Leeds City Boys, was a piece of footballing history that should be preserved, and unofficially brought the land back into use as a football pitch in 2020.

Peter “Stix” Lockwood, Leeds United’s former player liaison officer, also backed the idea, stating: “The Oldfield Lane ground has an historic place in Leeds schools’ football. For very many years it was the home of the Leeds City Boys team and many of Leeds United’s top players were nurtured there, including Paul Madeley, Paul Reaney, and Noel Whelan – It was known as the ‘Wortley Wembley’.

"I am delighted to be supporting the campaign to retain it.”

Michael Meadowcroft, who chairs the TV Harrison Sports Ground Association, claimed earlier this year that Leeds United had agreed to step in to bid the ground and save it from development.

However, Leeds United refused to confirm this was the case, while Leeds City Council and Leeds Schools Sports Association did not comment on the claims.

The field was once home to the Leeds City Boys football team, where football legends including David Batty, Brian Deane and Stuart McCall first made their names. It has been restored by the community in recent years, after being officially closed since 2004. It has been used for informal football matches and fund-raising activities.