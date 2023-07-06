Leeds Trinity University has submitted a planning application for a new purpose-built facility for the training of nursing students on its Brownberry Lane campus.

The university announced plans last year to offer three nursing degrees starting January 2024, and the new building will offer a range of facilities to train nurses in response to demands on the NHS in Yorkshire.

A Leeds Trinity University spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The building is a purpose-built health facility designed to enable Leeds Trinity University to begin teaching nursing students. It will include a range of facilities including a six-bed training ward and a clinical skills suite, along with a community simulation flat, enabling staff to teach students how to care for patients in their homes.

“The building is to be located on the edge of campus adjacent to Brownberrie Lane and works are due to be completed in August 2023.”

Photo credit: JPIMedia