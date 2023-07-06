Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Leeds Trinity University reveals plans for new purpose-built educational facility on Horsforth campus

The university has revealed plans for the construction of a new facility on its Horsforth campus due to be finished late this summer.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Leeds Trinity University has submitted a planning application for a new purpose-built facility for the training of nursing students on its Brownberry Lane campus.

The university announced plans last year to offer three nursing degrees starting January 2024, and the new building will offer a range of facilities to train nurses in response to demands on the NHS in Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Leeds Trinity University spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The building is a purpose-built health facility designed to enable Leeds Trinity University to begin teaching nursing students. It will include a range of facilities including a six-bed training ward and a clinical skills suite, along with a community simulation flat, enabling staff to teach students how to care for patients in their homes. 

 “The building is to be located on the edge of campus adjacent to Brownberrie Lane and works are due to be completed in August 2023.”

The building is to be located on the edge of campus adjacent to Brownberrie Lane and works are due to be completed in August 2023. Photo credit: JPIMediaThe building is to be located on the edge of campus adjacent to Brownberrie Lane and works are due to be completed in August 2023. Photo credit: JPIMedia
The building is to be located on the edge of campus adjacent to Brownberrie Lane and works are due to be completed in August 2023. Photo credit: JPIMedia

The planning application submitted to Leeds City Council is due to be decided in late August with any comments to be submitted by Wednesday July 19.

Related topics:HorsforthNursesNHSYorkshire Evening PostUniversitiesLeedsLeeds City Council