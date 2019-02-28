Leeds mum has Universal Credit cut just weeks before her son's first birthday

A young mother from Leeds was left shocked after her Universal Credit was cut just weeks before her son’s first birthday.

Chloe Mann, 20, from Armley, was stripped of her monthly income after her partner, Connor Hudson, also 20, received an unexpected back pay from work.

The new Universal Credit system means that benefits are based on household income rather than on each individual's circumstance.

According to the government website, the amount of Universal Credit people receive changes automatically if their take home pay changes.

However, Miss Mann said she only found out about that when she checked her account so she could budget for the next month.

The mother-of-one said: “It came as a complete surprise. There was no warning or anything - it just happened there and then.

“I have an online account for Universal Credit and I check it regularly so I can work out my budget and make sure everything is covered so it was only when I went to plan for this month that I found out my money had been cut.

“It’s because my partner’s back-pay lifted our income past a certain threshold but why should his money affect my money?

“I’m just glad I have a supportive partner and family that can help me survive this month. It must be so much harder for single mums and people on their own. It’s not a fair system.”

Miss Mann went on Universal Credit after her maternity pay from her old job as a cafe assistant ended and she decided to be a stay-at-home mum to son Noah Hudson, who is 11 months.

She plans to go back to work but wants to stay home with Noah so she doesn’t miss precious moments like his first words and steps.

Unfortunately, Miss Mann’s pay cut coincided with Noah’s first birthday party and has left her worried that he will miss out.

She said: “We have a system where Connor pays most of the bills and my money mainly goes on my son Noah’s food, nappies and essentials. So it’s him who will miss out because of this.”

“In two weeks it’s his first birthday but because of this I’ve got no money to spend. I’ve had to rely on family to help out.

“I want to go all out as it’s my first born’s first birthday and I want to spoil him but because of this I haven’t even got him a birthday card yet.

“I just wanted to get him a few bits to open like musical toys, rattles and some ducks - he is obsessed with rubber ducks - he already has 20! But I’ll have to really scale things back now.”

The Department for Work and Pensions website advises that bonus payments from your employer will be assessed along with your salary.

It warns that this could reduce the amount of Universal Credit you receive next month.

A DWP spokeswoman said: “As jobcentre staff have explained to Ms Mann, Universal Credit is assessed on the income of the whole household. As her partner earned more than £2,000 last month her Universal Credit payment was reduced.”

Despite her loss of earnings this month, Miss Mann is remaining as positive as possible so Noah is not affected.

She said: “It’s not a fair system. I don’t understand how they expect us to cope with nothing with no warning. How long should I be expected to live like this? Hopefully, I will get something next month.

“However, I’m still going to have a little party for Noah. I will just scale it back quite a lot.

“The new plan is to get a few people around for a little tea party with maybe some pizza and chips from Aldi. It might not be much but even with less money I’ll make sure Noah has a great first birthday.”