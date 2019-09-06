Leeds MPs to speak at 'Great Northern Stop Brexit' event this weekend

Have your say

Prominent politicians and anti-Brexit activists will speak in Leeds this weekend as part of a sold-out 'Great Northern Stop Brexit' event.

The conference, organised by Leeds for Europe, will be held at the The Met Hotel on King Street on Saturday.

Campaigners are calling for a 'People's Vote' referendum and support opposition parties in blocking a No Deal Brexit, whilst the Prime Minister pushes for a General Election.

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn, chair of the House of Commons ‘Exiting the EU’ committee, will deliver a keynote speech at 2pm.

Former deputy prime minister Lord Michael Heseltine and Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel will also address the crowd of anti-Brexit activists.

Lord Heseltine said: “I look forward to visiting Leeds again and speaking at this important event.

"The social and economic problems that continue to persist in the North will get disproportionately worse if there is a destructive No Deal.

"This gathering crisis comes down to a simple question about whether we live in a democracy - can we allow Mr Johnson to force No Deal on our country without all of us having our voice heard.”

On Wednesday, a top civil servant in Leeds warned there would be 'tough work' to do if Brexit had a negative impact on food and fuel availability in the city.

The comments came during a Leeds City Council executive board discussion on how the city is preparing for Britain’s planned departure from the European Union, currently expected to be October 31.

Who is speaking at Saturday's event?

MP for Leeds North West - Alex Sobel

Journalists / Writers - Gavin Esler, Will Hutton and AC Grayling

Yorkshire & Humber MEPs - Magid Magid, Richard Corbett, Shaffaq Mohammed

Natalie Bennet - Former Leader of the Green Party

Madelina Kay – ‘EU Supergirl’ and European of the Year 2018

