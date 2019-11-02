Leeds MPs react to a December General Election

Left to right, Alec Shelbrooke, Rachel Reeves, Stuart Andrew, and Fabian Hamilton. Photos: House of Commons

Rachel Reeves, Labour MP for Leeds West, said: "I completely understand that many people will wonder why we’re having another General Election just two and a half years since the last one.

"However, this one will give voters across Yorkshire a real chance to radically improve public services and end the squeeze on living standards by kicking out the Tories who are responsible for almost a decade of brutal austerity cuts.

"Boris Johnson’s government has collapsed in chaos, unable to break the Brexit deadlock or deal with the housing crisis, the climate emergency, our creaking transport system and our woefully under-funded schools and hospitals.

"Only a Labour government will deliver the investment our public services badly need and deliver a fairer economy and society that works for everyone.

"I would encourage everyone to make sure they are registered to vote so they can have their say in the most important General Election in a generation."

While her Labour colleague for Leeds North East, Fabian Hamilton, said: “This election is a once in a generation chance to end austerity and restore social justice to this country. It’s a chance to rebuild Britain - starting with the NHS which has suffered the longest spending squeeze in its history under this Conservative Government.

"Labour will deliver the real change the NHS needs - more nurses and doctors and a reduction in waiting times. We will make life easier by abolishing prescription charges and we introduce free personal social care.”

However on the Tory side on the fence, Elmet and Rothwell MP Alec Shelbrooke said: "I just think the election is well overdue. We've got a Parliament which has gone into utter deadlock. I'm looking forward to the election, people tell me they just want it done, and we're the only party who have a deal.

"On the doorstep it's a simple message that Brexit has gone on long enough. The PM has got a deal and we can move on to the things people are talking about, the things they want like more money for schools, hospitals. I think most people in my constituency still want the national campaigned delivered."

Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew, also a Conservative, added: “Although a December election is far from ideal, unfortunately the election is necessary.

"The Government cannot govern without a majority and Parliament is in en passé and unable to agree a way forward on our withdrawal from the European Union. I do think it is right to put our choice of how we deliver Brexit and which party and Prime Minister should take us through this process, back to the British people.

"Once we have made the decision together, we can finally leave the European Union and focus our time and resources on our domestic priorities, like our commitment of more investment in the NHS, more money for our local schools and the recruitment of 20,000 more police.”