Leeds MP left with whiplash and concussion after 'swinging on chair during meeting'

Andrea Jenkyns retained her Morley and Outwood seat at the 2017 election.
A Leeds MP has been left with whiplash and concussion after swinging on a chair during a meeting.

Andrea Jenkyns, Tory MP for Morley and Outwood, posted a photo of herself in a neck brace after an apparent accident with a chair.

Ms Jenkyns thanked staff at Leeds General Infirmary for their help following her injury.

She tweeted: "That's the last time I swing on my chair during a meeting! Whiplash and concussion.

"Thanks so much to all the wonderful staff at LGI. #AccidentProneTuesday."