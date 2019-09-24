Leeds High schoolers using electronics for six hours a day while some ‘lack confidence’, says report

Only a fifth of secondary school children surveyed in Leeds report “feeling confident every day”, according to a report by Leeds City Council.

It added that another fifth report playing computer games, watching TV or using the internet for more than six hours a day, while almost half of primary school children take part in less than two hours of physical exercise a week at an out of school club.

The meeting will take place in Civic Hall.

The report, set to go before this week’s Children’s scrutiny board, shows results from the 2017-18 My Health My School survey, with data collected from 9,124 responses from primary school pupils and 8,052 responses from secondary pupils .

It states that almost half of primary school children surveyed have only taken part in two hours or less of physical exercise outside in organised clubs outside school, while one in six reported none at all.

Nearly a quarter (24.39 per cent) had not visited a park or play area outside of school in the last four weeks, while a third (33.84 per cent) had not taken part in a sports club or class.

Only half (50.12 per cent) of secondary school students surveyed reported feeling ‘very happy’ with the number of good friends they have.

The proportion of secondary school students reporting that they feel happy ‘every day’ is 29.98%. Just over a fifth of high school pupils (21.66 per cent) report feeling confident ‘every day’.

Just over 20 per cent of high schoolers reported watching TV, playing computer games or using the internet/mobile phone for more than six hours a day.

The report details the council’s so-called “Three As” strategy, which the council reports: “combining the three As of attendance, attainment and achievement, with an overarching drive of aspiration to ensure all children and young people achieve their best, we will support all Leeds children to have a successful start in life and a positive future.”

The findings will be discussed in a meeting of the council’s children’s scrutiny board tomorrow.