Leeds flood defence work is set for green light

Council bosses in Leeds are set to give the go-ahead to work designed to prevent any repeat of the city’s devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Leeds City Council’s executive board has been asked to approve plans for phase two of the Leeds Flood Allevation Scheme at a meeting next Wednesday.

Phase one of the scheme – which put new defences in place in the city centre and Woodlesford – was completed in 2017.

It is hoped work will now start this summer on the second phase, which will focus on Kirkstall and the River Aire’s upper catchment and provide a one-in-100-year level of protection.

Key improvements will include river control measures to shore up Kirkstall Abbey and the installation of floodgates that will act as a defence for Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills.

The Government has made £65m available for the scheme, although council chiefs are calling for extra cash to be released for additional work that will offer a one-in-200-year level of protection.

Coun Richard Lewis, the council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “These plans are an imaginative, ambitious and innovative solution to arguably the biggest threat we continue to face in Leeds, that of a repeat of the horrendous flooding of Christmas 2015.

“Until we have the best possible level of protection in place we will not stop pushing to deliver the reassurance our city, communities and businesses deserve.”

The Boxing Day floods affected more than 3,000 properties in Leeds and caused million of pounds worth of damage to roads and other infrastructure.