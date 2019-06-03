Leeds demonstrators gather in city centre to protest President Trump's State visit

Emotions were high as protesters had their say on Trump's State visit in a demonstration in Leeds city centre on Monday.

The crowd joined towns and cities across the UK in nationwide protests over the President's three-day visit this week.

Queen Elizabeth II with US President Donald Trump on day one of his three day state visit to the UK

Around 100 people attended the gathering in Dortmund Square, which was hosted by the Leeds branch of the group Stand Up To Racism.

Several speakers made short speeches which covered issues such as the rise of racism, women's health and the US leader's attacks on the free press.

Leeds teacher Kauser Jan, who is a member of Stand Up To Racism and organised Monday's protest, said: "I'm here because I'm absolutely disgusted.

"[Trump] is a misogynist. He's known to be homophobic and transphobic. He's known to have a number of different crime accusations against him. He's known for his misdealings in office and outside the office And yet we have spent £18million of money that we haven't got for the NHS, for schools and for our public services, and we have laid out the red carpet.

"This is a leader with a misogynistic agenda who is coming to England and telling us who we should elect, who we should have as our next Prime Minister and what we should do about Brexit.

READ MORE: Shocking statistics reveal 1000% surge in Islamophobic hate crime in Leeds

"He's not welcome. We don't need his politics, we don't need his money-grabbing ideas. We've got core values and we want to retain those."

Ms Jan added she would still protest over and State visit hosting controversial world leaders.

She said: "We've got to put our values first. We have to stand up to human rights abusers."

President Trump arrived in London on Monday morning and met with members of the Royal family. The visit got off to a rocky start when the leader launched a Twitter tirade of abuse against London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "stone cold loser".

He is due to stay three days.