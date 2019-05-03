Leeds council election results in full - Labour lose four seats but retain overall control

Have your say

Labour retains control of Leeds City Council this morning by a slightly diminished number.

The ruling party lost four representatives on the authority on a night when the Liberal Democrats gained two, the Greens one and the Conservatives one.

Abigail Marshall Katung is congratulated by council leader Coun Judith Blake. Picture by Steve Riding.

Here are the results in full:

Adel and Wharfedale - Conservative hold

Ian George Dowling – Liberal Democrats - 1,159

Billy Flynn – Conservatives - 2,952

Nigel James Gill – Labour and Co-operative - 1,235

Andrew Greenwood – UKIP - 491

Lesley Evelyn Jeffries – Greens - 564

Alwoodley - Conservative hold

Peter Mervyn Harrand – Conservatives - 3,417

Brian Jackson – Alliance for Green Socialism - 60

Louise Mary Jennings – Women’s Equality Party - 186

Gideon Matthew William Jones – Greens - 335

Andrea Susan McKenna – Labour - 1,663

Alan Taylor – Liberal Democrats - 577

Ardsley and Robin Hood

Rich Daley – Green - 249

Lindon Dove – UKIP - 596

Mike Foster – Conservatives - 1,238

Tom Leadley – Morley Borough Independents - 798

Lisa Mulherin – Labour and Co-Operative - 1,738

Ben Ward – Liberal Democrats - 225

Daniel Paul Whetstone – SDP - 28

Armley - Labour hold

Nina Charlotte Brown – Socialist Alternative - 53

Lou Cunningham – Labour - 2,477

Jim Miller – For Britain - 366

Cormac Trigg – Conservatives - 415

Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats - 226

Keith Duncan Whittaker – Greens - 544

Beeston and Holbeck - Labour hold

Jarrod Antony Gaines – Liberal Democrats - 187

Alaric Timothy Peter Hall – Greens - 302

Bill Palfreman – UKIP - 349

Andrew Timothy Scopes – Labour - 2,033

Laura Elizabeth Walton – Save our Beeston and Holbeck Independents - 1,079

Robert James William Winfield – Conservatives -326

Bramley and Stanningley - Labour hold

Liz Bee – Liberal Democrats - 387

Julie Caroline Heselwood – Labour - 1,942

Dean Andrew Locke – English Democrats - 109

Clive Richard Lord – Greens - 351

Anne Murgatroyd – For Britain - 218

Alex Nancolas – Conservatives - 417

David Peter Woodhead – UKIP - 581

Burmantofts & Richmond Hill - Labour hold

John David Barlow – Greens - 261

David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats - 392

Geoff Holloran – East Leeds Independents - 718

Denise Ragan – Labour - 2,052

Louisa Mary Singh – Conservatives - 211

Calverley & Farsley - Labour hold

Kate Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats - 242

Peter John Carlill – Labour and Co-operative - 2,891

Ellen Jean Graham – Greens - 643

Jas Singh – Conservatives - 2,864

Chapel Allerton - Labour hold

Shaz Ahad – Conservatives - 404

Mike Davies – Alliance for Green Socialism - 185

Jane Alice Dowson – Labour Party - 4,243

Rory Mason – Liberal Democrats - 353

Bobak Walker – Greens - 701

Cross Gates & Whinmoor - Labour hold

Harvey Cedric Alexander – UKIP - 960

David Creasser – SDP - 58

Ben Goldthorp – Greens - 391

Paula Louise Hayes – Conservatives - 995

Jessica Beth Lennox – Labour - 2,085

Roderic Parker – Liberal Democrats - 286

Farnley and Wortley - Green gain

Ann Christine Forsaith – Greens - 2,010

Maria Anne Frank – Liberal Democrats - 96

Matt Gibson – Labour - 1,798

Hayley Laura Nancolas – Conservatives - 332

Patrick Thomas Woods – UKIP - 659

Garforth and Swillington - Independents hold

Michael Edward Bolton – For Britain - 265

Mitchell Galdas – Liberal Democrats - 186

Suzanne Jane McCormack – Garforth & Swillington Independents - 4,007

Mark Pratt – Labour - 1,077

Linda Richards – Conservatives - 837

Gipton & Harehills - Labour hold

Lynne Ann Caulfield – Greens - 286

Ashley Mark Cresswell – Liberal Democrats - 206

Iain Alaistair Dalton – Socialist Alternative - 113

Robert David Winston Haris – Conservatives - 276

Kamila Maqsood – Labour - 3,426

Shaff Sheikh – SDP - 108

Guiseley & Rawdon - Conservative hold

Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party - 899

Christine Amy Glover – Liberal Democrats - 386

Mark Terence Rollinson – Greens - 746

Roger Tattersall – Independent - 299

Eleanor Frances Thomson – Labour and Co-operative - 1,825

Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – Conservatives - 2,836

Harewood - Conservative hold

Dan Cook – Liberal Democrats - 321

David Thomas Corry – Greens - 768

Sahid Noor – Labour - 627

Ryan Stephenson – Conservatives - 3,891

Headingley and Hyde Park - Labour hold

Tim Goodall – Greens - 1,066

Penny Goodman – Liberal Democrats - 425

Anthony Greaux – Yorkshire Party - 67

Caroline Anne Hunt – Women’s Equality - 60

Steven Malcolm Rowley – Conservatives - 146

Neil Anthony Walshaw – Labour Party - 2,055

Horsforth - Conservative hold

Simon Mark Dowling – Liberal Democrats - 1,339

John Garvani – Labour - 1,878

Paul Hellyer – UKIP - 337

Rosa Sarah Shaw – Greens - 838

Jackie Shemilt – Conservatives - 2,625

Hunslet and Riverside - Labour hold

Ed Carlisle – Greens - 1,766

Benedict Like Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats - 149

Paul Ian Wray – Labour - 2,012

Jordan Luke Young – Conservatives - 192

Killingbeck & Seacroft - Labour hold

Matthew Barnaby Clover – Yorkshire Party - 131

Catherine Frances Dobson – East Leeds Independents - 672

Katie Dye – Labour - 1,751

Andrew Stuart Martin – Conservatives - 378

Peter Morgan – UKIP - 579

Colin Lindsay Noble – Greens - 227

Adam Ramoth – For Britain - 4

Kippax and Methley - Labour hold

Dylan Brown – Greens - 950

James Egan – Conservatives - 1,155

Conrad Hart-Brook – Liberal Democrats - 280

Mirelle Midgley – Labour - 2,149

Kirkstall - Labour hold

David Barlow – UKIP - 497

John Anthony Illingworth – Labour and Co-operative - 2,959

Liam Michael Kendrick-Bailey – Conservatives -283

Edward Anthony Richardson – Liberal Democrats - 312

Victoria Helen Smith – Greens - 682

Little London and Woodhouse - Labour hold

Gavin Michael Andrews – Greens - 391

Amy Green – Conservatives - 140

Chris Jackson – UKIP - 124

Michael James Johnson – Socialist Alternative - 18

Abigail Marshall Katung – Labour and Co-operative - 1,749

James Thomas Mock – Liberal Democrats - 142

Middleton Park - Labour hold

Eunice Delali Agbemafle – Greens - 212

Wayne Alan Dixon – SDP - 1,027

Hugh William Findlay – Conservatives - 259

Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats - 137

Will Lockwood – UKIP - 831

Paul Anthony Truswell – Labour - 1,879

Moortown - Labour hold

David Stephen Dresser – Liberal Democrats - 994

Rachel Elizabeth Hartshorne – Greens - 1,008

Mohammed Shahzad – Labour and Co-operative - 2,940

Rob Speed – Conservatives - 1,154

Morley North - Independents hold

Robert Finnigan – Morley Borough Independents - 3,238

Jonathan Charles Leng – Labour and Co-operative - 881

Fiona Sarah Heather Dove – Greens - 362

James Michael Spencer – Liberal Democrats - 137

Cameron Jake Stephenson – Conservatives - 782

Morley South - Independents hold

Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats - 129

Chris Bell – Green Party - 375

Pete Compton – Labour and Co-operative - 1,248

Lewis Jack Allan Jones – Conservatives - 601

Wyn Kidger – Morley Borough Independents - 2,403

Otley & Yeadon - Lib Dem hold

Mick Bradley – Greens - 901

Ryk Downes – Liberal Democrats - 3,436

Stewart Peter Harper – Conservatives - 645

Tom Hollings – For Britain - 163

John Adrian Hook – UKIP - 429

Elliot Edwards Nathan – Labour - 1,347

Pudsey - Conservative gain

Arbuckle, Jude Patrick - Liberal Democrats - 244

Catherine Harrison – Greens - 462

Lee Stuart Jackson – UKIP - 569

Richard Alwyn Lewis – Labour - 2,417

Lorraine Ida Nelis – For Britain - 82

Trish Smith – Conservatives - 2,661

Rothwell - Lib Dem gain

Ali Aliremzioglu – Greens - 288

Joe Boycott – Conservatives - 623

Karen Bruce – Labour - 1,731

Diane Chapman – Liberal Democrats -2,206

Simon Michael Crowe – For Britain - 409

Roundhay - Labour hold

Hannah Sarah Barham-Brown – Women’s Equality - 365

Malcolm Scott Christie – Alliance for Green Socialism - 80

Elayna Cohen – Conservatives - 876

Paul Charles Ellis – Greens - 807

Jacob Stephen Goddard – Labour - 3,021

Jon Charles Hannah – Liberal Democrats - 575

Tony Quinn – Independents - 945

Tony Roberts – UKIP - 212

Temple Newsam - Labour hold

Shahab Saqib Adris – Greens - 373

Billy Baldwin – For Britain - 126

Ian Phillip Greenberg – UKIP - 702

Liz Hayes – Conservatives - 1,549

Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats - 330

Nicole Sharpe – Labour - 1,947

Weetwood - Lib Dem gain

Angelo Basu – Conservatives - 373

James Garry Gibson – Labour - 2,379

Martin Francis Hemingway – Greens - 521

Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats - 2,574

John Parsons – UKIP - 337

Wetherby - Conservative hold

Ruth Lissner Corry – Greens - 580

David Kenneth Hopps – Liberal Democrats - 1,452

Paul David Ratcliffe – Labour - 593

Gerald Wilkinson – Conservatives - 3,466

Overall political composition (99 seats in total):

Labour: 57 seats (down from 61)

Conservative: 23 seats (up from 22)

Lib Dem: 8 seats (up from 6)

Morley Borough Independents: 5 seats (no change)

Garforth and Swillington Independents Party: 3 seats (no change)

Green: 3 seats (up from 2)

Turnout: 31 per cent