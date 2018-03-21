Leeds council cabinet meeting today - six things to watch out for

LEEDS City Council’s cabinet will meet later today (Wednesday) for its monthly meeting at Leeds Civic Hall.

Among the items on the agenda for discussion this afternoon are plans for a radical overhaul of hundreds of bin yards attached to inner city terraced homes, which it is claimed have become a “dumping ground” for flytippers.

Also being discussed today is the release of £750,000 of funding to help subsidise a spruce up of a number of vacant and dilapidated shop units near Leeds Grand theatre, as part of a major £12m regeneration project for the area.

Stunning new plans to save Leeds’s oldest building - the White Cloth Hall - are also to be debated.

Initial plans were approved earlier this month after almost a decade’s work to save it. The council’s executive board is to be asked to approve a potential grant of £500,000 as part of Heritage Lottery funding.

Other discussion items include school places expansion plans in Beeston and Allerton, the final stages of a 20 mph zones and speed limits rollout across residential areas, and plans to improve traffic flow on the A65 corridor.

Our political reporter Aisha Iqbal will be covering this afternoon’s meeting from 1pm, with updates via Twitter and the YEP’s Facebook page. Follow her via @AishaIqbalKhan.