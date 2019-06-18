Leeds Catholic priest voluntarily withdraws from parish on temporary basis over safeguarding procedure

A Catholic priest has "voluntarily withdrawn" from service temporarily amid a "safeguarding procedure", the Bishop of Leeds has confirmed.

Reverend Fr Patrick Smythe, who has conducted services in the Our Lady of Kirkstall parish since 2006, has been referred to authorities, said the Diocese of Leeds.

Catholic Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, Spen Lane, in the Our Lady of Kirkstall parish. Picture: Google.

In a statement delivered at the end of masses during the weekend, the Right Reverend Marcus Stock, Bishop of Leeds, told parishioners: "In accordance with the safeguarding procedures adopted by the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Fr Patrick Smythe, parish priest of Our Lady of Kirkstall parish, Leeds, has voluntarily withdrawn from ministry temporarily following a referral to the statutory authorities.

"Temporary withdrawal from ministry is a procedural requirement and does not imply any prior determination of the outcome of the referral.

"Pending the outcome of any enquiries though, the procedures require that Fr Smythe does not engage in any public ministry.

"I hope that you will appreciate that as this matter is being dealt with by the statutory authorities, it is not possible to provide further information to you at this time.

"I am confident that Fr Emmanuel [Adindu] will provide you with sensitive and caring pastoral leadership in this difficult time.

"I shall now try to make the necessary arrangements for him to be supported in his ministry until an assistant priest to your parish can be appointed in September.

"I know that this news will cause shock and sadness, particularly to you and to all the parishioners of the parish. Therefore, please pray for all those who are affected in any way by this situation."