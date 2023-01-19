The Roundhay Skatepark Project says it has a vision for an upgraded facility to attract new skaters and offer some leisure space for older children and teenagers. The group says it believes the development could be funded through grants, rather than the council having to fork out for it.

But they’ve asked the local authority for their support for the scheme and shared initial plans for the park, which one councillor described as “amazing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing councillors from across Leeds at Civic Hall on Wednesday, Matt Evans, from the Roundhay Skatepark Project, said the current site “is not fit for purpose”. He said: “It was built about 20 years ago with ramps from Hyde Park. Since then damaged equipment has been removed and hasn’t been replaced. There’s very little equipment remaining and what is there is dilapidated and dangerous.

Early plans for the skating facility at Roundhay Park

“It doesn’t attract any visitors or new skaters and there’s no way to learn or progress. Roundhay Park should have a state-of-the-art facility that complements the surroundings.”

Around 96 per cent of local people surveyed by the Project have backed the idea, Mr Evans said. He also said early designs for the new park made it more accessible for people with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We’ve designed an area of the skate park which will allow less able-bodied people to be guided round a section of the park using an overhead rail and a harness. We’ve done some research and we don’t believe this has been done anywhere in the UK before.”

Speaking after the meeting, Labour councillor for Roundhay, Jordan Bowden, said the group’s vision was an “amazing” idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Roundhay Park is fantastic for families, but I think for that demographic of children over 11 this would have an incredible impact,” Councillor Bowden said. “It’s quite a cheap hobby, it helps them build resilience and there’s the social aspect of it too which is so important.