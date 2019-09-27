Leeds Bradford Airport ‘must slash passenger numbers by 75% to meet climate targets’

Leeds Bradford Airport must slash its passenger numbers by 75 per cent in order to meet climate targets, an academic told a climate emergency meeting.

Leeds University PHD researcher Jefim Vogel made the claim at a Leeds Council Climate Emergency Committee meeting attended by Leeds Bradford Airport’s chief executive.

Leeds Bradford Airport is planned to expand over the next few years.

Mr Vogel said air passenger number at the airport need to reduce by three quarters by 2030 to fend off the threat to civilisation posed by climate change.

Conservative councillor Paul Wadsworth highlighted the impact on jobs such a reduction of passenger numbers would have.

He said: “It’s not 500 jobs. It’s over 2,000 jobs when you look at associated jobs with the airline. My electorate will not favour me by closing the airport – a lot of those are low paid jobs.”

LBA head Hywel Rees said he had a responsibility for jobs in the area, and that technological advances were taking shape to ensure air travel would be cleaner in the future.

Coun Peter Carlil (Labour) said: “Regardless of what benefit the airport brings to the city, it doesn’t stop us from wanting to be carbon neutral by 2050.”

Coun Paul Wray (Lab) added: “Where is the money? In the end this is going to cost money.

“If they want to be carbon neutral [the airport] has to cough up money and we need to know what their financial commitment to the people of Leeds is. They should pay for it, not the people of Leeds.”

Conservative councillor Matthew Robinson said: “We don’t want to make Leeds the scapegoat so people go to Manchester. I don’t want to clean up Leeds just to dirty up Manchester.”

Coun Neil Buckley (Con) said that Mr Rees’s ultimate responsibility was to LBA’s shareholders, and that if an airport were no longer on the site, a “small town of 5,000 houses” would likely replace it, adding: “we should be careful what we wish for.”

Mr Rees could not respond to these comments, as he left the meeting early due to a ‘media commitment’.

Coun Paul Wray (Lab) asked how many mature trees would hypothetically be needed to offset the impact of increased passenger numbers at LBA.

He added: “If we are going to have a debate, we have to talk to people in a way that is not convoluted in graphs.

“For us to be able to have the discussion and get the political licence for large changes, the academic community needs to help us with this, otherwise we are throwing figures at people and they don’t get it.”

Coun Lisa Mulherin, the authority’s executive member for climate change, said: “We need to look at what different forms of offsetting might do. There are various different ways where you can have people who have the money to invest locally.”

Responding to the councillors’ comments, Mr Vogel said: “We are talking about sea changes, but that is because it’s what it takes to keep us from what is at stake.

“I think it’s legitimate to talk about changing everything when you’re risking everything.

“We need to look at the purpose of flying as a last resort and meeting needs that can’t be met in any other way.

“The public has a right to hear what they are facing, and what it would take to tackle that and be part of those debates.”