Leeds Blue Badges for disabled parking now open to people with non-visible disabilities

People with non-visible disabilities and autism will be able to apply for a Blue Badge from Friday, August 30.

Leeds Council has announced changes to its Blue Badge scheme which will open it up to more people being able to apply.

A statement issued by the council days: "We want to inform you that the Department for Transport are changing the criteria for a Blue Badge to include non-visible disabilities.

"The changes are effective from August 30. Due to these changes all Blue Badge applications could take longer to be processed and people may come to you for advice on completing an application under the new criteria.

"It may help you to know that individuals who apply for a Blue Badge and do not immediately qualify are subject to further assessment.

"At this point an applicant may need to identify a registered health and care professional (called an 'expert assessor') who has been involved in managing their disability.

"The Blue Badge Eligibility Assessment Team may then content the expert assessor to seek their professional advice."

What does a Blue Badge allow me to do?

It allows badge holders to park without charge or time limit in places such as on-street disabled bays and at on-street parking meters and pay and display machines.

Badge holders can also park on yellow lines for up to three hours, unless a ban on loading or unloading is in force.