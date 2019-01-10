Jon Snow gives us his views on Brexit as Channel 4 braodcasts live debate from Leeds

A leading broadcaster has suggested that 16-year-olds should be able to vote in the event of a second EU referendum.

Speaking exclusively to the YEP ahead of a live broadcast in the city, Jon Snow has said: “There’s no question that a 16-year-old now is ready to vote in terms of intellect and all the rest of it. They’re considered qualified enough to join the army, they’re allowed to get married, why can’t they vote?”

Jon Snow addresses crowd on 18-20-year-olds in Leeds.

Mr Snow was in Leeds to stage a live debate for Channel 4 News with 18 to 20-year-olds who weren’t old enough to vote in the 2016 referendum. Dubbed “Brexit Inbetweeners”, the panel discussed the impact leaving the EU would have on their futures.

The veteran broadcaster explained the Channel decided to ask this age group because "It is their future that we’re voting for. It’s their future that is going to be decided by Brexit and it does seem quite a large proportion of them think their future is going to be damaged by Brexit."

Before the debate the Mr Snow said he expected "fire and brimstone" and “plenty of argy bargy”.

He was proved right with heated arguments from both sides.

The broadcaster spoke exclusively to YEP ahead of the debate.

A young leave voter argued that a second referendum would only create more chaos and that Parliament’s delays were unhelpful.

They said: “I wish the government would get on with it. As much as Theresa May’s deal is bad, we need certainty now.”

On the opposing side of the argument, a member of the panel explained her reasons for a second referendum: “We are the youth and we have a right to a voice... Democracy is fluid, it is not black and white and people’s opinions have changed.”

The broadcaster also discussed the impact that moving to Leeds later this year would have on the channel.

Veteran broadcaster Jon Snow was in Leeds for Brexit debate.

"It’s not just an impact on Leeds... it is an impact on taking power away, taking influence away from the metropolis, from London, and spreading it out across the country. I mean the North is regarded as being ‘up there’, and it’s time it was regarded as being part of us all.”

Leeds had one of the closest votes in the referendum, with Remain just winning with 50.3 per cent.

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29 2019.