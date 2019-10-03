‘It’s over’: Joy for campaigners as plans to bulldoze 70 pre-fab homes rejected by Leeds Council

Plans to demolish 70 houses in a former mining community in southeast Leeds have been rejected by a panel of Leeds City Councillors.

Plans to bulldoze pre-fab homes in Wandsworth Drive and Sugar Hill Close in Oulton and replace them with a mix of detached and semi-detached houses were turned down following a 90-minute debate among councillors .

Owners Pemberstone had said the buildings were defective and needed to be replaced.

But campaigners and residents of the area claimed the plans to demolish the current houses could “destroy” a community some have lived in for many years.

The company had said it had no plans for a wholesale demolition – and this week said it wanted to reassure residents that if planning consent is granted it would be offering all those on standard tenancies the opportunity to extend their leases for two years.

But the panel resolved to dismiss the application on the grounds that it would harm a community and issues around garden sizes.

Local residents and campaigners have spoken of their joy at the decision.

Speaking after the meeting, campaigner and long-time resident of the estate Cindy Readman said: “We can’t quite take it in.

“It was the same as last time, we thought ‘you never know’. It was when they started asking questions that I started to think ‘we have a chance’.

“We will have to wait and see when it comes to the appeal.”

Linda Elsworth, who has lived on the estate for just under five years, said: “It is absolutely brilliant news.

“It was a fantastic decision, and the main thing was Cindy [Readman].

“She is been brilliant – the voice of the whole estate. She has been brilliant for everyone.”

Campaigner Karen Bruce said: “It’s over. Two years I have worked with residents, and we are all over the moon, and I am so pleased that the council has made the right decision.

The meeting heard from the campaigners and representatives from the company.

Mrs Readman told the panel: “The major concern, I believe, is the breakup of a close knit community. We have had to live with the threat of losing our homes for over two years.

“We choose to live here because the rents are affordable. Lots of us are on low incomes.

“We love these homes. ”

She added that the homes also had heritage value, stating: “The demolition of houses has much higher carbon footprint.

“It will be a betrayal of your climate emergency promise if you inflict such a huge environmental impact.”

Ms Readman confirmed that “only basic repairs” had been done on the houses in the past few years. Adding it was very difficult to get repairs done.

Speaking on behalf of Pemberstone, a planning consultant told the committee: “The applicant and consultant has worked with Leeds City Council since the last meeting and amendments have been made.

She added that amendments had been made to reduce the number of four-bedroom houses and added that the garden shapes have been improved.

The meeting also heard the landlord had offered a two-year fixed term tenancy for all those on short tenancies to allow them time to find alternative accommodation.

On climate change and the environmental impact, the meeting was shown a picture of cracked concrete on the structure of some of the houses.

The officer added: “The scale of these works would not allow the residents to live in the houses while the work is being carried out.” She said the cost would be a minimum of £58,000 per house, with the houses available to last a maximum of 50 years, while a new three bed house would cost £159,000 to build, and would last a minimum of 60 years.

The meeting also heard how amended plans proposed a reduction in the number of four bedroom houses and an increase in two and three bed houses to reflect local mix.

On the issue of repairs to current properties, a representative of Pemberstone said the company employed a property management firm that is required to keep the houses in habitable state.

He added: “None of those would speak to the defective buildings and the fact they have concrete cancer and are rotting from within.”

Coun Robert Finnigan (MBI) asked how many months it would take to for the council to rehouse someone in Rothwell.

He was told by a council officer that there was roughly a two to three year wait for a family home in Rothwell, adding that a four bedroom property hadn’t had a vacancy since 2016. He concluded: “Demand is extremely high.”

Councillors were then invited to comment on the plans.

Coun Paul Wray (Lab) said: “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve had since I became a councillor.

“On the one hand we have planning policy, and a whole variety of issues we are not happy with – it’s about the totality of those arguments.

“The big one for me is the climate emergency.

“It is quite clear there is a higher CO2 cost in demolishing and rebuilding these properties. We don’t have the time as a council to be wasting carbon.”

Coun Kayeigh Brooks (Lab): “There is a lot to go over.

“I am very concerned about the loss of affordable housing and on the impact on already stretched provision on affordable housing.

“Local need has been defined as two and three bed houses and this has a lot of four bed houses.

“It’s definitely stacking up in favour of not voting it through.”

Coun Finnigan said: “Planning should be about people. It shouldn’t be a dry, detached technical process, and I believe that is what we have had today.

“It’s about meeting people’s housing needs and not be the other way round and looking at how we stuff people into houses.”

Coun Peter Gruen (Lab) said: “I have not enjoyed getting hundreds of emails from people. I am here to make up my own mind with my own integrity and judgement. I do not want to be bullied by people.

“I worry about using climate change just for this applications. We want to set a standard that we apply to all applications in future.

“The Yorkshire Evening Post recently ran an article about homelessness and how long it took for people who are homeless to be rehoused.

“If you have priority A, you are lucky if, after two to three years you are somewhere near the top of the list.

“My view is the impact on the residents is wholly disproportionate.

“I am sorry for the applicant – you have improved the design. But my judgement is that I cannot support the officer’s recommendations and the impact is unacceptable.”

Coun Colin Campbell (Lib) said: “It is a very emotional subject.

“My view is that these houses could be repaired. It’s better for the community and the environment.”

Members voted to defer and delegate the refusal. The two reasons being the disproportionate impact on the community, and an inadequate garden sizes for houses.