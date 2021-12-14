How the eight Leeds MPs voted on Covid Plan B measures on night of Tory rebellion
This is how the MPs in constituencies across Leeds voted on Covid Plan B Measures.
The votes on Tuesday night (Dec 14) saw biggest rebellions by Conservative MPs in the House of Commons since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister.
A total 126 MPs voted against the Covid pass regulations for selected venues in England, including 97 Conservatives.
The plans were passed with 360 MPs voting in favour.
Leeds MPs who voted for the proposals were: Stuart Andrew (Cons/Pudsey); Hilary Benn (Lab/Leeds Central); Fabian Hamilton (Lab/Leeds North East); Andrea Jenkyns (Cons/Morley and Outwood); Alec Shelbrooke (Cons/Elmet and Rothwell)
There was no vote recorded for Richard Burgon (Lab/Leeds East); Rachel Reeves (Lab/Leeds West) and Alex Sobel (Lab/Leeds North West).
A total of 63 Conservative MPs voted against compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for NHS and social care staff in England by April 2022.
There were a total 385 votes for and 100 votes against the proposals.
Leeds MPs who voted for those proposals were: Stuart Andrew (Cons/Pudsey); Hilary Benn (Lab /Leeds Central); Fabian Hamilton (Lab/Leeds North East); Andrea Jenkyns (Cons/Morley and Outwood); Alec Shelbrooke (Cons/ Elmet and Rothwell).
Richard Burgon (Lab/ Leeds East), voted against.
There was no vote recorded for Rachel Reeves (Lab/Leeds West) and Alex Sobel (Lab/Leeds North West).
There were a total of 441 votes for and 41 against the Government's proposal for mandatory face coverings in most public indoor venues in England.
Leeds MPs who voted in favour of that proposal were: Stuart Andrew (Cons/Pudsey); Alec Shelbrooke (Cons/Elmet and Rothwell); Hilary Benn (Lab/Leeds Central); Richard Burgon (Lab/Leeds East); Fabian Hamilton (Labour /Leeds North East); Andrea Jenkyns (Cons/ Morley and Outwood);
There was no vote recorded for Rachel Reeves (Lab/Leeds West); Alex Sobel (Lab/Leeds North West).
Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves is currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
