Leeds MPs

How Leeds MPs plan to vote on Brexit plan

The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted all of the city's MPs to find out how they intend to vote on Tuesday on Theresa May’s Brexit plan - with the vast majority confirming they plan to reject it.

Find out how every MP in Yorkshire intends to vote and why here.

YET TO RESPOND BUT EXPECTED TO VOTE FOR

1. Stuart Andrew, Pudsey, Conservative

YET TO RESPOND BUT EXPECTED TO VOTE AGAINST

2. Hilary Benn, MP Leeds Central, Labour

Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: AGAINST

3. Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, Labour

Brexit Withdrawal Bill voting intention: AGAINST

4. Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, Labour

