Harehills restaurant u-turns on 3.30am alcohol licence bid

Licensing chiefs at Leeds City Council have granted permission for a restaurant in Harehills to serve alcohol, after the applicants changed the proposed serving times.

The Massawa Ethiopian restaurant on Roundhay Road had originally attracted objections from West Yorkshire Police and the council for applying for a licence to serve alcohol until 3.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

But, after the proposed times were changed to serve until 11.30pm, along with other alterations, the authorities removed their objections. The only objections remaining were from two members of the public. Neither of whom had turned up to the meeting.

One of the applicants told the meeting: “We are short of knowledge about how to apply, and we have different desires.

“We wanted to work until 3.30am on Friday and Saturday, but after discussing with the police we came to an understanding.

“We have an agreement with the police, and we agree with environmental health because we want to work hard and look after the place safely.

“The restaurant is Ethiopian/Eritrean – we want to show our culture in Leeds. Everybody will come to our restaurant.

“We are thinking beer and wine and, sometimes, if people want whiskey – it is a restaurant though, not a pub.”

“If somebody came in drunk, we would look after him, but we would not give him alcohol.”

Following discussions among committee members, council officer Amy Taylor announced it would allow the revised application with the reduced hours 11am-11.30pm for seven days a week.

She added: “The hours sought by the applicants were in line with other licences in the area.

“Hours sought are now in line with the hours agreed with West Yorkshire Police, which shows a good level of cooperation.”