Greenbelt sites earmarked for development are dropped from Leeds City Council's housing plans

Thirty-six green Belt sites that were set to be used for house-building across the city will now be saved after Government examination.

They will remain Green Belt for at least another five years as Leeds City Council sets out its Site Allocation Plan until 2023.

Inspectors of the document had earlier raised issues of concern that needed modification and a revised Site Allocation Plan will be presented to councillors at a meeting on January 14.

Parlington and Stourton Grange are among the green sites afforded protection as extra brownfield sites will be maximised instead.

It comes as The Core Strategy Selective Review, running separately but in parallel to the Site Allocations Plan, is considering the 66,000 overall housing target for allocations based on the latest evidence.

It had said that many houses needed to be built between 2012-2028 but that figure has been reduced to 46,352 new homes in Leeds between 2017 and 2033.

Executive member for regeneration, transport and planning Coun Richard Lewis said: “We are grateful to the inspectors and subject to modifications, are delighted they have indicated our Site Allocation Plan is sound, especially our approach to housing growth to 2023 and focus on Green Belt protection.

“We look forward to discussing this at executive board and then the consultation on the modifications as we hopefully move towards the end of this process with a plan adopted to guide future growth in a sustainable way bringing an end to speculative development in Leeds.”