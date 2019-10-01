Green light for £230M Leeds transport revamp but campaigners say it could make traffic WORSE

Improvements to Leeds’ road and transport infrastructure worth more than £230m are one step closer.

Five schemes, which include park and rides and a brand new four-mile road, were given the green light by a panel of regional decision-makers this week.

Committee members praised the plans, adding that they would help towards long term targets to get people out of their cars and create a greener transport system.

But the head of a transport campaign group claimed that improving road networks would simply cause more congestion, and that more of a focus should be given to greener transport improvements.

A meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) investment committee discussed five schemes, expected to cost a combined total of £232.85m. The works are all expected to be completed within the next three years.

Plans to build a new park and ride at Stourton (£36.99m) and expand a current park and ride site in Temple Green (£7.38m) were among those discussed, with each moving onto the final “full business case” stage. Both are expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

Some £18m of improvements to the south entrance of the A61 were also discussed. These include new bus lanes and bus priority at signals, cycling and walking infrastructure and improvements to green-space. This work is expected to finish in February 2021.

The Headrow Gateway, which aims to pedestrianise certain streets in Leeds city centre, as well as making roads more easily accessible for buses and cyclists. The total cost of the scheme is expected to be £22.75m and is expected to be finished in January 2021.

The biggest scheme of all, however, was the East Leeds Orbital road, a £149m plan to build a four-mile dual carriageway between Red Hall and Thorpe Park.

Councillors agreed the latest round of funding for “phase two” of the scheme, which is £64 million to go towards building the road itself. It follows phase one works to connect up existing junctions. Work is set to start in December with the road expected to be ready in May 2022.

Speaking during the meeting, Leeds councillor Kim Groves, who is also chair of WYCA’s transport committee, said that the road, along with other schemes, would help the city meet residential growth targets set by government.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Groves added: “The schemes that are going forward are going out at once. We have to meet the growth targets set for us by the government.

“We are heading in the right direction with the bus priority corridors. People are wanting a fast and reliable system. We are also getting more people walking and cycling, and they are going to fit into our wider plans.”

Mark Parry is chair of the West and North Yorkshire branch of the Campaign for Better Transport, which aims to encourage cities to pursue more environmentally friendly transport solutions.

He believes that building new roads would only create more problems down the line, and called on local authorities to invest more in schemes to get people out of their cars.

He said: “Park and rides help, but they don’t take a huge number of cars off the road.

“We need other schemes as well to resolve the issues we have around congestion.”

On the East Leeds Orbital, he added: “Every time we build a new road, there is a concept called ‘induced traffic’.

“People start driving and make use of the network, that puts pressure on the network and make the situation worse.”

However, Mr Parry did support the changes to the Headrow gateway, and suggested more should be spent on making the city more easily accessible for buses.

He said: “[The Headrow] is no space for pedestrians and cyclists at the moment, and they are going to create areas where people can walk round and shop.

“The bus services are struggling at the moment and we need to put more resources in to this. They need a break.”