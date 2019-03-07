Government is blocking attempts to let Yorkshire make its own decisions, says CBI President John Allan

The President of the UK's largest business organisation has accused the Government of obstructing attempts to transfer decision-making powers from Whitehall to Yorkshire by rejecting a region-wide devolution deal.

Speaking at a business dinner in Sheffield tonight, the CBI's John Allan will say the decision by Communities Secretary James Brokenshire to block the One Yorkshire proposals had given leaders around the country concerns about the future of devolution.

And the chairman of Tesco and leading developer Barratt says the Government must follow through on its promises on devolving power to local communities and improving transport links for the Yorkshire economy to truly thrive.

The region faces being left behind other parts of the country due to the failure to agree a deal transferring vital powers and resources to local mayoral authorities as part of the 'Northern Powerhouse' agenda.

Mr Brokenshire last month told leaders a Yorkshire-wide deal did not fit the Government's criteria as the region was too large and diverse, though talks are continuing following a summit between the two at Fountains Abbey near Ripon.

Mr Allan says in his speech: “A few years ago the government promised to devolve power back to the regions – an idea that many in business applauded because we know that decisions are best taken by those closest to the effect of those decisions.

“So it’s frustrating to see that in many places, we are still no closer to being able to take the big decisions locally. The latest opportunity to devolve power to Yorkshire was the One Yorkshire deal but it has just been stymied in Whitehall.

“The One Yorkshire concept required refinement, but it was an opportunity for a devolution deal to transform this region’s economy.

"In fact, the government’s rejection of it in its current form has given not just Yorkshire concerns about the future of devolution, but many other places too.

“The question I’m now hearing is – if that wasn’t good enough, what is? So, the CBI is urging ministers to explain in detail why One Yorkshire didn’t pass muster.

“Let’s not forget there’s already a deal on the table for the Sheffield City Region. We know from experience metro mayors can coax more cash from Westminster…use new powers to boost economic growth and attract investment. Despite the impasse, Sheffield has recently been brilliantly successful at attracting investment.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government declined to comment.

Leeds conference

Separately, leading national and regional figures will gather in Leeds tomorrow to discuss how Yorkshire can deliver a better future for itself and the rest of the country.

The One Yorkshire Devolution Conference at Cloth Hall Court include speakers such as Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry and Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis. Among the topics include the Yorkshire economy in a post-Brexit landscape and securing a devolution settlement that unlocks the region’s full potential.

It follows the Great Northern Conference in Leeds sponsored by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company JPIMedia.