General Election 2019: What we know about Leeds' candidates so far and how to register to vote

At a vote on October 30, MPs voted 438 to 20 to hold a snap General Election.

Proposed by the ruling Conservative Party, the vote had been rejected in recent weeks due to mistrust of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with MPs from opposition parties fearing that an election would be used to force Brexit legislation through Parliament.

The poll will be the fifth nationwide vote in four years, and the third general election.

The UK is set for a December General Election

The latest election comes just two-and-a-half years after the last election which saw former Prime Minister Theresa May lose her majority in parliament.

How many MPs does Leeds have?

Leeds is made up of eight United Kingdom Parliament constituencies, each represented by one member of parliament.

These constituencies are; Leeds Central, Leeds East, Leeds North East, Leeds North West, Leeds West

Who are the city’s current MPs and how have they voted on Brexit?

All five of Leeds’ constituencies are represented by Labour MPs.

Here’s a list of Leeds’ MPs, along with their General Election 2017 majority and how they’ve voted on Brexit.

Leeds Central: Hilary Benn (Labour)

Majority: 23,698

- He has generally voted for a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UK, according to They Work For You

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- He has voted in 84.28% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Leeds East: Richard Burgon (Labour)

Majority: 12,752

- He has generally voted for a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UK, according to They Work For You

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- He has voted in 81.66% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Leeds North East: Fabian Hamilton (Labour)

Majority: 16,991

- He has generally voted a mixture of for and against UK membership of the EU, according to They Work For You

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- He has voted in 72.93% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Leeds North West: Alex Sobel (Labour)

Majority: 4,224

- He has consistently voted for UK membership of the EU, according to They Work For You

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- He has voted in 79.04% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Leeds West: Rachel Reeves (Labour)

Majority: 15,965

- She has generally voted for a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UK

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- He has voted in 72.27% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Who’s running for the 2019 General Election?

Candidates for the upcoming General Election have yet to be confirmed,

According to Who Can I Vote For, however, the following candidates will likely stand for election in Sheffield.

Leeds Central

Paul Thomas, The Brexit Party

Leeds East

Richard Burgon, Labour

Sarah Wass, The Brexit Party

Leeds North East

Inaya Folarin Iman, The Brexit Party

Leeds North West

Alex Sobel, Labour

Kamran Hussain, Liberal Democrats

Stewart Harper, Conservative

Martin Goss, Green Party

Joshua Paul Malkin, Renew

Leeds West

Rachel Reeves, Labour

Dan Walker, Liberal Democrats

How can I register to vote?

The quickest way to register is online. You will need you National Insurance number to hand.

If you're a British citizen living abroad, and you want to vote in England, Scotland or Wales, you will need your passport, too.

Head to the Government's registration page. The process should only take about five minutes.