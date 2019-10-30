General Election 2019: What we know about Leeds' candidates so far and how to register to vote
The UK is set for a December 12 General Election and campaigning is already heating up.
At a vote on October 30, MPs voted 438 to 20 to hold a snap General Election.
Proposed by the ruling Conservative Party, the vote had been rejected in recent weeks due to mistrust of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with MPs from opposition parties fearing that an election would be used to force Brexit legislation through Parliament.
The poll will be the fifth nationwide vote in four years, and the third general election.
The latest election comes just two-and-a-half years after the last election which saw former Prime Minister Theresa May lose her majority in parliament.
How many MPs does Leeds have?
Leeds is made up of eight United Kingdom Parliament constituencies, each represented by one member of parliament.
These constituencies are; Leeds Central, Leeds East, Leeds North East, Leeds North West, Leeds West
Who are the city’s current MPs and how have they voted on Brexit?
All five of Leeds’ constituencies are represented by Labour MPs.
Here’s a list of Leeds’ MPs, along with their General Election 2017 majority and how they’ve voted on Brexit.
Leeds Central: Hilary Benn (Labour)
Majority: 23,698
- He has generally voted for a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UK, according to They Work For You
- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement
- He has voted in 84.28% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip
Leeds East: Richard Burgon (Labour)
Majority: 12,752
- He has generally voted for a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UK, according to They Work For You
- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement
- He has voted in 81.66% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip
Leeds North East: Fabian Hamilton (Labour)
Majority: 16,991
- He has generally voted a mixture of for and against UK membership of the EU, according to They Work For You
- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement
- He has voted in 72.93% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip
Leeds North West: Alex Sobel (Labour)
Majority: 4,224
- He has consistently voted for UK membership of the EU, according to They Work For You
- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement
- He has voted in 79.04% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip
Leeds West: Rachel Reeves (Labour)
Majority: 15,965
- She has generally voted for a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UK
- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement
- He has voted in 72.27% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip
Who’s running for the 2019 General Election?
Candidates for the upcoming General Election have yet to be confirmed,
According to Who Can I Vote For, however, the following candidates will likely stand for election in Sheffield.
Leeds Central
Paul Thomas, The Brexit Party
Leeds East
Richard Burgon, Labour
Sarah Wass, The Brexit Party
Leeds North East
Inaya Folarin Iman, The Brexit Party
Leeds North West
Alex Sobel, Labour
Kamran Hussain, Liberal Democrats
Stewart Harper, Conservative
Martin Goss, Green Party
Joshua Paul Malkin, Renew
Leeds West
Rachel Reeves, Labour
Dan Walker, Liberal Democrats
How can I register to vote?
The quickest way to register is online. You will need you National Insurance number to hand.
If you're a British citizen living abroad, and you want to vote in England, Scotland or Wales, you will need your passport, too.
Head to the Government's registration page. The process should only take about five minutes.
The deadline to register is midnight on 26 November.