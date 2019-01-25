Frustration mounts over more than £45,000 Harrogate TV aerial upgrade

Frustration continues to mount among Fairfax residents left with poor TV reception following the upgrade of communal aerial systems in 2017.

The TV signal to homes on Fairfax Avenue, continues to remain ‘poor or nonexistent,’ following a Harrogate Borough Council upgrade of approximately £47,000 in 2017.

HBC has previously said it was not until May 2018 that problems began to emerge.

While it ‘anticipates’ this could be addressed by the end of March 2019, residents such as Michael Earnshaw say the council needs to do better.

He said:“Nothing has changed despite all of this time and work, and its been months since this began. It’s just total indifference to what has happened.

“We want to see it sorted and working again.”

He added: “Why aren’t we allowed to put up our own aerials? They have talked about them potentially being unsightly, but I think we could do a better job than this.”

Contractor Crystal Electronics Limited (CEL) installed digital switches to upgrade the satellite service to a single-cable, multi-channel. This was to allow residents to subscribe to services such as Sky Q. Freeview digital terrestrial services or DAB radio should not have been effected.

Councillor Mike Chambers, HBC cabinet member for housing and safer communities, said: “I share the annoyance and frustration of the residents caused by the technical difficulties encountered in this upgrade. And I again apologise for the inconvenience caused. HBC is working with the contractor in seeking a lasting technical solution and I continue to press for an early and lasting resolution to this vexatious issue.”

CEL was approached for comment by the Advertiser.