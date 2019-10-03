Flagship Leeds project to keep troubled families together to be extended

A successful flagship project to protect vulnerable children and keep families together in Leeds is set to be rolled out to to the north east of the country.

Leeds ‘Family Valued’ is one of three projects set to be extended to other areas of the country as part of £84m of new Government investment pledged in the last budget.

'Family Valued,' which was launched in Leeds in 2011, sees social services working with families and any extended support network to encourage long term changes at home that keep children safe.

It was one of three successful projects created through the Government’s landmark Innovation Programme designed to support families to stay together wherever appropriate, so that fewer children need to be taken away from their birth families.

The other two projects were 'Family Safeguarding' in Hertfordshire and 'No Wrong Door' in North Yorkshire.

'Family Valued' seeks to work with families rather than imposing measures on them.

Between 2011 and 2017, Leeds reduced the number of children on children’s services protection plans from 974 in 2011 to 515 in 2017, a cut of almost 50 per cent

Now vulnerable children in Newcastle at risk of being taken into care as a result of their parents’ problems with mental health, domestic violence or addiction will benefit from an extension of the 'Family Valued' project.

Data shows Newcastle City Council has a higher number of children in care than the national average, so it will adopt ‘Family Valued.'

Steve Walker, director of children and families at Leeds City Council said: “In Leeds we believe that children are the most valuable resource we have.

"We know that strong children grow up in strong families, and those strong families create strong communities which makes Leeds such a vibrant and successful city.

“With partners we have used a relational approach to working with families - rather than doing things for them or to them - to ensure that when children and families need help they receive it in the right way and at the right time.

"Families have told us that they like this way of working and the impact of this approach can be seen in the positive outcomes we have delivered for children and young people in Leeds.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with other local authorities, and to share our insight and experience of a different and more positive way for Children’s Social Work Services to work with children and families."

Coun Veronica Dunn, cabinet member for education and skills at Newcastle City Council said: “We welcome this announcement and we are looking forward to being part of the Strengthening Families, Protecting Children programme.

"Being selected to work alongside Leeds and its 'Family Valued' model will help to reinforce our transformative approach to children’s social care and help us to continue providing positive outcomes for children across the city."

Children and Families Minister Michelle Donelan said: “I want every child to grow up in safe, stable and loving home where they feel supported to take on the challenges life can present.

"However, in Newcastle we have seen increasing numbers of children being taken into care, often as a result of their parents’ mental illness, alcohol or drug addiction, or the trauma of domestic violence.

“We cannot ignore the disruption to children’s lives that these issues cause, and that is why this government is investing in projects that tackle problems head on, backed by evidence that shows it can work.

"The Family Valued model is already proving to be successful in keeping families safely together, and giving stability for children where it did not exist before.”