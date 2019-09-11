Extinction Rebellion protesters stage 'die-in' outside Leeds Civic Hall

Have your say

A group of Extinction Rebellion protesters staged a mass 'die-in' outside Leeds Civic Hall.

The action was in protest to the planned expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport.

Five residents were set to form a deputation to Leeds City Council over the plans at a meeting today.

The group asked all those who oppose the expansion to join them in the protest.

During the meeting the protesters shouted "No more planes" from the public gallery

An application to build a multi-million pound, three-storey extension to LBA's terminal building was approved in December last year.