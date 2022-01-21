Energy price rise: Fears raised over heating or eating dilemma for most disadvantaged in Leeds

Energy prices are regulated by watchdog Ofgem, which applies to most energy tariffs, and sets a maximum price on what energy companies can charge.

The next price cap review is set to come into force in April, and is expected to rise even higher, and councillors in Leeds worry about how those on low incomes in the city can be helped.

Speaking to a Leeds City Council scrutiny committee meeting, Coun David Jenkins (Lab) said: “The biggest issue is the fuel crisis and the cost of living crisis.

“What worries me is that the Government has been very slow with the energy companies to do anything about it.

"When we are the fifth richest country in the world and, at the same time, the North Sea oil companies are making massive profits – even British Gas and Centrica are making enormous profits and paying their CEOs and shareholders lots of money.

“What worries me is how it all affects people within Leeds, particularly those on pre-payment meters. They are going to potentially self-disconnect because they have to make choice between heating and eating.

“Issues like increasing the warm homes discount, that will help people who need help with their electricity bills, but it doesn’t help people with their gas bills.”

According to a report by Leeds City Council officers, the proportion of Citizen’s Advice debt enquiries related to fuel doubled between 2019 and 2021, from six per cent to 12 per cent. It added that “fuel debts” continue to be among the largest debt enquiry areas.

Lee Hemsworth, Leeds City Council’s chief officer for customer access and welfare, said: “In terms of what we do as a council, anyone who comes in contact, we will work with them. We also refer them to green doctors to provide them with help.

“The reality is, there is another change due in April with the [fuel price] cap, it’s going to be a big change. The fuel side is driving costs in welfare support – more people are asking for help around that, so it is a real concern.”