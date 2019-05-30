Electronic music event to take place despite Leeds venue withdrawing temporary licence application

A one-off application for a Leeds City Centre bar to remain open until the early morning has been withdrawn.

The Old Red Bus Station bar in Vicar Lane had applied for a temporary events notice to open until 8am on the evening of Saturday, June 1, which was due to be heard by a council licensing sub-committee today.

The Old Red Bus Station

However, following complaints from authorities, the council has confirmed that the application was withdrawn by the applicants.

The temporary events notice had been made to coincide with the Inner City Electronic music event this Saturday. The venue has confirmed the event will still take place using the terms of its existing licence, which lasts until 4.30am.

The event’s Facebook page describes it as: “A 24-hour celebration of electronic music and culture, with a variety of music, talks and workshops taking place across the city.”

Inner City Electronic is set to take place across 12 venues in the city, and features electronic acts such as Nina Kraviz, Motor City Drum Ensemble and Nightmares On Wax.