Early plans for 320-room hotel in prime Leeds City Centre site

Early blueprints for a giant 13-storey hotel in a plum Leeds City Centre location are set to go before Leeds City Council planning chiefs next week.

Developers Marrico Asset Management will present a pre-application to build a 321-bedroom hotel, with ground floor bar and restaurant in Sovereign Street, to the council’s city plans panel next week.

Sovereign Square could soon have a new addition. (Credit: Google)

Although no hotel operator has yet to sign up to the scheme, a council report claims the developers are in discussions with “an international hotel group to operate the hotel, subject to planning permission”.

As this is a pre-application, no detailed artist impressions have yet been published, although a council report states the developers claimed the building would be faced with a mix of terracotta red and a light

beige brickwork. The ground floor frontages would be behind a colonnade, which would feature recessed detailing around the ‘arch’-heads and down the columns, with “a fully glazed frontage” behind.

The hotel frontages would be designed to integrate and be accessible from the adjacent public space. There would be two entrances to the hotel, both accessed from Sovereign Square.

A council report into the early plans states: “The proposal offers the opportunity to complete the successful regeneration of the award-winning Sovereign Square in accordance with the Council’s Sovereign Square Planning Statement; complement the recent developments and public green space; and has the potential to be an addition worthy of its location, by successfully integrating into the square and delivering new pedestrian connections.

“Further, the proposed hotel, bar and restaurant would promote and service the wider area, add variety and vitality, and complement the surrounding mixed use nature. The development would support business and leisure growth in Leeds City Centre, creating new jobs and contributing towards economic growth.”

As this is a pre-application, no final decision will be made by the panel until more detailed plans are submitted.

The city plans panel meets on Thursday, June 27.