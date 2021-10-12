The timetable changes come after weeks of wrangling between northern leaders and Government, with figures in Yorkshire hoping that the as-yet unseen Integrated Rail Plan would arrive before the new timetable was announced.

From the end of 2022, services between the Steel City and airport will now only run at the beginning and end of the day, with passengers having to change at Manchester Piccadilly the rest of the time.

Currently, services are halted as a result of reduced Covid services.

File photo dated 26/02/15 of train timetables at Sheffield station. (PA)

The new timetable, approved by the Department for Transport and northern leaders, is designed to reduce delays around Manchester by around 25 per cent.

When the changes come into effect, trains that previously ran between Cleethorpes and Sheffield, before heading into central Manchester and then out to the airport, will now head onwards to Liverpool instead.

There will be a regular pattern of service between Manchester Victoria and Leeds, via a stop in Bradford, running twice per hour.

The news comes after weeks of negotiations over the summer, in which northern leaders had shared their concerns over a number of the proposals.

Politicians and figures across the north of England are still awaiting the Integrated Rail Plan, which it is hoped will arrive soon and give detail on the future of the Eastern Leg of HS2 and the Northern Powerhouse Rail project.

Rail Minister Chris Heaton Harris said “This new timetable has been built around the voices of Manchester that helped design it, focused on cutting delays on Manchester's railways and boosting punctuality.

“Our Plan for Rail sets out our commitment to putting passengers first when it comes to our rail network. The work we are doing to fix Manchester’s railways, which were bursting at the seams pre-pandemic, is all part of us building back better from Covid-19.”

Louise Gittins, Interim Chair of Transport for the North, said: “While rail travel has been significantly suppressed by the covid pandemic, all our data suggests that, in a relatively short time this rail corridor will, once again, be under severe pressure unless we take action now.

The Task Force has, in the Phase 1 of this consultation, put forward a strategic framework for rail services which rail operators will now consult with the public on in detail. What really matters is that, while this work is going on, simultaneously, significant work will be underway to address some of the fundamental structural issues of this network which need fixing.”