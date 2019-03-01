Demolition work could make way for new drive-thru coffee shop near Harrogate

A petrol station near Harrogate could be demolished and replaced with a new drive-thru coffee shop.

Outline plans were submitted by the Motor Fuel Group to carry out the work at the Eagle Three Filling Station, the Carr, Leeds Road earlier this month.

The site currently comprises of two pump islands, with five pump dispenser, a station shop, a dry cleaners and suit hire shop.

Planning documents say: "The coffee shop is proposed to be a ‘drive-thru’ operation to allow visitors to the site including local residents and travellers on the A61 to pick up a coffee or pastry etc on the go. In addition, the unit will include an indoor seating area for customers who wish to stay and enjoy their coffee etc.

"Staffing on site will comprise one manager and two shifts of four persons each shift to provide nine jobs created overall. It is proposed that the coffee shop/restaurant will be open seven days a week 07:00-22:00 hour every day."

It says the existing access will be used for access and egress, closing the existing exit to the site.

